$3.9 million roundabout traffic project underway in Bucks County causes mixed reviews

Plans for two new roundabouts in Bucks County have created mixed reviews among residents.

PennDOT plans to put a roundabout at Easton Road and New Britain Roads and another will go in at Sauerman Road.

Resident Kalie Marino, isn’t too happy about it.

"We don't like them and because they are really just a problem it seems like always. And I know in New Jersey we just dread going to them in New Jersey," she said.

MORE HEADLINES:

PennDOT said on its website that the single lane round-a-bouts aim to reduce crashes and speeding in the area.

Resident Barry Douglass says he prefers roundabouts over stop lights.

"They keep traffic moving rather than a group stops, another one goes," he said."It's kind of tough to see coming around the corner sometimes. People are coming high speed."

Starting Thursday, February 1, New Britain Road will narrow to one lane between Easton Road and Rolling Hill Boulevard, lasting through the summer.

Drivers will be directed to use Lower State Road 202 and Easton Road while work is being done.

PennDOT says the project will cost $3.9 million using 100 percent of federal funds.