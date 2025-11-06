3 African serval cats escape Pennsylvania wildlife center after windstorm
ALBURTIS, Pa. - The cat's not out of the bag, but rather, the rescue!
What we know:
The Cricket Wildlife Center in Alburtis says this week's windstorm caused damage to its enclosures.
As a result, a tree fell on the African serval enclosure, allowing three cats to escape.
The Cricket Wildlife Center
According to the wildlife center, they are the last three African Servals at the rescue.
What you can do:
If anyone sees the cats, please call the center immediately at 717-381-9893.
According to Cricket Wildlife Center, the African servals are not a danger to kids or pets. They urge folks not to harm them. "They are older animals so their ability to care for themselves is not good," said the center in a post to Facebook.
The Source: The information in this story is from Cricket Wildlife Center,