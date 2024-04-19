Expand / Collapse search

3-alarm fire breaks out on Atlantic City boardwalk

Published  April 19, 2024 6:33am EDT
Atlantic City
FOX 29 Philadelphia

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on Atlantic City's boardwalk Thursday night. It's still unclear at this time what was on fire and if the flames spread to surrounding structures.

ATLANTIC CITY - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on Atlantic City's boardwalk Thursday night. 

The three-alarm blaze happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of South Tennessee Avenue and the boardwalk. 

Plumes of black smoke billowed over the boardwalk as the firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze.

The area surrounding the boardwalk was shutdown overnight, even after firefighters placed the blazed under control. 

It's still unclear at this time what was on fire and if the flames spread to surrounding structures. 