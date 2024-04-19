3-alarm fire breaks out on Atlantic City boardwalk

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on Atlantic City's boardwalk Thursday night.

The three-alarm blaze happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of South Tennessee Avenue and the boardwalk.

Plumes of black smoke billowed over the boardwalk as the firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze.

The area surrounding the boardwalk was shutdown overnight, even after firefighters placed the blazed under control.

It's still unclear at this time what was on fire and if the flames spread to surrounding structures.