3-alarm fire engulfs apartment building in Reading

The Brief At least one person was rescued from a three-alarm apartment fire in Reading on Wednesday morning. The fire engulfed part of the Swan Court Apartments on the 100 block of North 5th Street. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion moments before the fire started.



At least one person was injured in a 3-alarm fire that engulfed an apartment building in Reading early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the Swan Court Apartments on the 100 block of North 5th Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of heavy fire.

Officials say the fire was quickly raised to 3 alarms and tenants were evacuated from the building as firefighters attacked the blaze from outside.

At least one person was rescued from the fire suffering from what firefighters described as burns. Several pets have also been reported missing.

Witnesses told FOX 29's Hank Flynn that an explosion was heard moments before the fire began.

What we don't know:

Firefighters have not said if there are any more injuries.

It's unknown at this time how the fire started.

What they're saying:

Reading Deputy Fire Chief Robert Kuhn said firefighters are concerned that the weight of the water may have compromised the structure of the building.

"There was fire on multiple floors, all the upper floors," Kuhn said, adding that the upper two floors are "essentially gone."