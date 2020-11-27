3 children among 6 seriously injured in wrong way crash on NJ Turnpike

article

State police say a 26-year-old man was driving in the wrong direction on the New Jersey Turnpike Thanksgiving night when he plowed into a van causing serious injuries to five people, including three children.

Troopers responded to the two-car crash on the northbound side of the turnpike near Woolwich Township around 10:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, 26-year-old Michael Forman was driving a Nissan Versa south on the northbound side of the 4 lane highway. The Versa slammed headfirst into a Honda Odyssey carrying a man, woman and three young passengers.

Troopers report everyone involved in the crash, including a 6-year-old, 8-year-old and 11-year-old, sustained serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Three of the four northbound lanes were closed for several hours during the investigation, which caused heavy traffic.

No arrests have been reported.

