3 firearms recovered, man in custody after victim gunned down in Frankford: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after shots rang out at a Philadelphia intersection in the middle of the day.
Police say the deadly shooting took place at Amber Street and Castor Avenue in the city's Frankford section around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The victim, a man aged 25-35, was found shot multiple times throughout his body.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has yet to be released.
A man was taken into custody, and three guns were recovered, according to police.
The motive is still unknown at this time.