2 males sought after gunshots fired near Temple University's campus: officials

Authorities say no one was injured after two groups of juveniles fired gunshots toward each other Wednesday afternoon near Temple University's campus.

Temple Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

A nearby security guard contacted police immediately after the shooting, but the suspects fled before officers arrived. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Investigators say the shooting happened in "less than five seconds" when two groups of juveniles fired towards each other, before possibly fleeing in a vehicle.

Thursday, Temple Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a description of two persons of interest in connection with the shooting incident. In the alert, they say the two pictured each fired weapons.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police immediately, either by dialing 911 or calling Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.