Fundraiser held for delivery driver shot during carjacking in Port Richmond

A Port Richmond community is still reeling after a delivery driver was shot on the job. Thursday night, a fundraiser was held to help Tom Allen on his road to recovery.

65-year-old Allen remains in critical condition after he was shot three times on Salmon Street in Port Richmond when he was carjacked while working, making food deliveries.

His older maroon Jeep Compass was taken. He had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon and had his gun on him, but never had a chance to defend himself as he was shot in the chest and back by the carjackers.

They didn’t take any of the money he had, or his phone or his gun. Police recovered that after the shooting.

Related article

What the carjackers nearly took was Allen’s life and Joe Yoa, owner of the Fresh Works Sandwich shop, is hoping to help his longtime friend and cover the costs of Tom’s fight to survive.

"Tom’s a great guy. One of those who will do anything for you," Yoa described the victim. "Always willing to help anybody out. Father figure to a lot of people, more than just his kids and grandkids. He’s kind of a father figure to me. He’s been here for 16 years. He’s been working here, so he became one of the family."

A father and grandfather not just for his family, but to so many more who know him and work with him.

"He's still in critical condition. We set up a GoFundMe to help with any kind of costs that might not be covered by insurance because we don’t know what is after this. What kind of recovery," Yoa continued. "We’re trying to raise as much as we can. Any little bit helps. It’s been rough. It’s an adjustment cause it’s something that’s never happened to anyone here."

Those wishing to contribute to Allen’s recovery can do so at the GoFundMe here.