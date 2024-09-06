1 killed, 2 hurt after falling from cherry picker that crushed work truck in Philadelphia: police

article

Three workers fell from a cherry picker that toppled over onto a truck, killing one of them and badly hurting the other two.

Emergency responders were called to the 4400 block of Moravian Street Friday, just before 1 p.m., for reports of a "construction accident," authorities said.

Investigators say three men fell off the cherry picker from approximately two stories high.

Footage from SkyFOX showed the cherry picker on its side on top of a crushed work truck.

Two of the men were brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, and a third was taken to Lankenau Hospital in "extremely critical condition."

Authorities said a 47-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.