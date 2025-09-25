3 hurt after overhead wires fall on SEPTA trolley in Delaware County: SEPTA

article

Three passengers were hurt when officials say overhead wires fell onto a SEPTA trolley during Thursday's commute just outside of Philadelphia.

What we know:

A SEPTA spokesperson said the incident happened around 7 a.m. aboard a Route 101 trolley near Scenic Road Station in Springfield Township.

Ten people and the operator were aboard the trolley when overhead wires fell onto the car, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

Three passengers were taken to Lankenau Hospital.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the overhead wires to fall.

The conditions of the people taken to the hospital also remains unknown.

What's next:

Stranded passengers were shuttled by bus from Woodland Avenue Station to Drexel Hill Junction Station.