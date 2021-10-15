3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in parking lot of Delaware high school, police say

A multi-car crash in the parking lot of a Delaware high school before its homecoming football game injured three people on Friday.

Police say three cars collided in the parking lot of Abessino Stadium in Wilmington shortly before Salesianum School was set to take on Middletown High School.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports that one of the victims, a woman, was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

None of the victims were students, according to O'Connell.

The homecoming game was canceled after the crash and has yet to be rescheduled.

No charges were reported immediately following the crash.

