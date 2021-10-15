Veteran Philadelphia police officer charged following domestic violence investigation

A veteran Philadelphia police officer is facing charges following an investigation into a domestic violence incident during which investigators say he choked a woman unconscious.

Officer Wayne Arnold was arrested on Thursday and charged with strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

During a domestic violence assault, police say Arnold, a 30-year member of the Philadelphia Police Department, choked a woman and caused her to lose consciousness. The unnamed victim was also left with scratches and marks on her neck, police said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Wayne for 30-days with intent to dismiss.

Wayne was was last assigned to the Intensive Drug Investigations Squad.

