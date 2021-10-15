Veteran Philadelphia police officer charged following domestic violence investigation
PHILADELPHIA - A veteran Philadelphia police officer is facing charges following an investigation into a domestic violence incident during which investigators say he choked a woman unconscious.
Officer Wayne Arnold was arrested on Thursday and charged with strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Man facing rape charges in sexual assault aboard crowded SEPTA train, police say
- Man attempted to film woman in dressing room at Willow Grove Mall, police say
- Philadelphia man gets 6 years in prison for role in deadly bridge crash
- Philadelphia City Council approves Driving Equality bill banning traffic stops for minor violations
During a domestic violence assault, police say Arnold, a 30-year member of the Philadelphia Police Department, choked a woman and caused her to lose consciousness. The unnamed victim was also left with scratches and marks on her neck, police said.
Wayne Arnold, a 30-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, was arrested and charged following an investigation into a domestic violence assault.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Wayne for 30-days with intent to dismiss.
Wayne was was last assigned to the Intensive Drug Investigations Squad.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement