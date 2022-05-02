3 hurt in violent motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

article

Police say three people were hurt when a pair of motorcycles collided and smashed into a parked 18-wheeler on Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a "severe accident."

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle together on the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard when they collided with a 30-year-old woman on another bike.

The collision caused one of the bikes to slam into a parked 18-wheeler, according to Small. Debris from the crash - which included clothing, vehicle fragments and body parts - stretched for roughly 300 feet.

The 38-year-old man was found lying on the highway missing a leg and completely unresponsive, Small said. The 24-year-old woman was also found unresponsive on the highway. They were both brought to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman riding the second bike suffered bumps and bruises, and was brought to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe a motorists may have swerved in front of the motorcycles which caused them to lose control, Small said. It's not believed that the vehicle struck the motorcycles before it sped off.