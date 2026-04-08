3 dead, including child, in Chester rowhome fire; hoarding slowed rescue: officials

The Brief Three people, including a child, died in a rowhome fire early Wednesday on Jeffrey Street in Chester. Firefighters faced hoarding conditions while rescuing victims and a fourth person is in critical condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is helping two people affected.



Three people, including a child, died after a fire broke out early Wednesday at a rowhome on the 200 block of Jeffrey Street in Chester, according to firefighters.

What we know:

Firefighters said they arrived at the 200 block of Jeffrey Street around 2:15 a.m. and had trouble getting into the home because of hoarding conditions.

Three people, including a child, died in the fire and a fourth person is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to firefighters. Emergency crews remained at the scene for several hours.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The American Red Cross provided emergency support to people impacted by the fire, including comfort, emotional care, financial assistance, access to health services and referrals to local resources.

The Red Cross said their support is aimed at helping the family begin their recovery after the fire.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims, and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.