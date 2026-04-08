Crews respond to reports of partial collapse at Grays Ferry parking garage

The Brief Crews are responding to reports of a partial collapse at a Philadelphia parking garage. SKYFOX was over the scene where first responders and construction crews could be seen working near the garage. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.



Emergency crews are responding to reports of a partial collapse at a parking garage in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood.

What we know:

The collapse was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday near the 2900 block of Grays Ferry Avenue.

SKYFOX was over the scene following the reported collapse where workers and emergency crews could be seen gathered around the garage.

Reports indicate the garage may have been under construction at the time of the collapse.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released any information about the collapse, including potential injuries to workers or civilians.

The cause of the collapse is also unknown at this time.