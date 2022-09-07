Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County

article

An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.

The kids were reportedly on their way to school at the time of the crash.

Police say injuries were minor, however no further details were given. It is also unclear what led to the crash.

Police say to expect delays in the area as the scene is cleared.