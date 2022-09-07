Police: Man, 19, fatally shot near Wissinoming smoke shop

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday near a smoke shop on Torresdale Avenue.

Responding officers found the man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, authorities say.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man was unresponsive and bleeding heavily when he was rushed to Torresdale Jefferson Hospital by police.

According to officials, he was pronounced dead at 2:23 a.m.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say investigators believe a shooter or shooters walked up to the victim and shot him.

Nine spent shell casings were recovered at the crime scene, authorities say.

Employees of the smoke shop told police they were familiar with the victim and that he did not come into the store on the night of the shooting, according to Small.

Authorities do not have a description of the shooter, but they believe the victim was targeted.