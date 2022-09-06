Villanova issues safety alert for campus prowler accused of 2 different incidents

Villanova University warned students and faculty of an accused campus prowler, who they say took photos of female students from outside a residence hall last semester.

Investigators say Eugene Hammen, 40, broke into an unoccupied student dorm last October during the Fall semester break. He was later arrested in May for loitering outside Caughlin Hall.

The Villanova Police Department charged Hammen with Burglary, Invasion of Privacy, Loitering and Prowling at Night, and Possession of Instruments of Crime.

Officials say it was later learned during the investigation that Hammen took photographs of female students from outside a residence hall on South Campus.

The victims who were photographed have been identified and contacted by the university.

The university on Tuesday shared a photo of Hammen and his vehicle, because he is not currently incarcerated for the charges. He has been issued a no-tresspass order by Villanova.

"While we have no information to suggest that he has returned to campus since his arrest in May, we urge anyone who sees Hammen on University property to immediately contact the Department of Public Safety by calling 610-519-4444," the school wrote in a letter to the campus community.

Meanwhile, Villanova is encouraging students to take appropriate precautions, including keeping blinds closed and doors locked.

Hammen is due back in court this fall. FOX 29 reached out to his attorney for comment and did not immediately get a response.