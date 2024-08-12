3 killed in murder-suicide in Buckingham Township neighborhood: officials

Bucks County officials are investigating after they say a murder-suicide in a quiet Bucks County neighborhood left three people dead.

The Buckingham Township Police Department says officers responded to the scene in "The Ridings of Buckingham" neighborhood on the 3900 block of Charter Club Drive at around 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call was received reporting an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers met with the elderly 911 caller who reported that three other residents in the home were deceased.

By 1 p.m., detectives arrived examining two Honda vehicles in the driveway, and moved to the back of the home before entering.

A key was discovered in the lock on the front door that was left ajar. When opened, a pair of flip flops were seen just inside the door of the quiet house.

Inside, officials found two men and one woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Through further investigation, it was determined that Steven Chow, 59, shot and killed his son, 21-year-old Raymond Chow and his wife, 63-year-old Amy Troung while they laid in their beds, before fatally shooting himself a short time later.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as several patrol vehicles appeared to be parked in front of a home.

Neighbors gathered on the street and spoke quietly, later describing their community to reporters.

"I was just walking with a neighbor. We were saying how nice a neighborhood we live in. Friendly, the proximity of it to Doylestown you can walk to. It’s a nice neighborhood, quiet," said Jennifer Dicarlantonio, a longtime resident.

Police have not yet released a motive.

Neighbors are stunned. Jennifer Dicarlantonio said, "it’s shocking to me. I’m curious what happened. No idea you know- -always a nice calm family, they walk a lot, always out tending to their landscaping."

This is an ongoing investigation and anybody with additional information should contact the Buckingham Township Police Department or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.