3 men sought after fatal 'execution style' shooting in South Philadelphia: officials

Tragedy unfolds on a South Philadelphia street where a man was shot multiple times execution style and killed.

The gunfire broke out near the intersection of 15th and Snyder Avenue Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was riding a mountain bike westbound at the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue. Three men in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, got out of the vehicle, took aim at the man on the bike and began firing semi-automatic weapons.

The man was struck multiple times in the head, chest and torso, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. He fell from the bike.

The three men then stood over the victim, continuing to fire their weapons at the man.

Over 40 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Small said District 1 officers received multiple 911 calls and they responded to the location immediately.

The victim died at the scene.

The three men, all wearing dark clothing, got back into the the dark-colored sedan and drove off, eastbound on Snyder.

Chief Inspector Small said there are multiple cameras, both commercial and private, that recorded the chaos, as well as a SEPTA bus, whose exterior camera was close enough to record some of the shooting.

An active investigation is underway.

