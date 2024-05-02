Phillies Bryce Harper and his wife welcome baby No. 3!

Time to add another mini Phillie to the roster - Bryce Harper is now a proud dad of three!

The Phillies star and his wife Kayla announced the arrival of Kamryn Ray Harper on Instagram Wednesday.

The baby girl is 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was born on April 22, the same day Harper was placed on the Phillies' paternity list.

Related article

Kamryn now joins big brother Krew and older sister Brooklyn in the all-star Harper clubhouse.

Congrats to the Harper family!