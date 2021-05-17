3 people hospitalized after they were rescued from a King of Prussia elevator

article

Three people were transported to an area hospital after they were rescued from an elevator in Montgomery County.

Officials said fire crews were called to the 200 block of West DeKalb Pike for an elevator rescue Monday night, just before 10 p.m.

Details were few, but according to authorities, one person was flown to an area hospital, while two others were transported, after they were rescued from an elevator. There were no details as to why they required rescuing from the elevator, or of their conditions.

