3 people sent to hospital after SEPTA bus crashes in Ridley Township, authorities say

Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital after a SEPTA bus crashed in Ridley Township, authorities say.

According to officials, the bus crashed in the of Macdade Boulevard and Maple Avenue in Ridley Township just after midnight.

Authorities say three people were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Police say the bus crashed, damaging multiple poles and transformers in a six-block stretch. The damage to telephone poles caused a brief disturbance in power, which has since been restored by PECO, authorities say.

Ridley Township Police and SEPTA are investigating the cause of the crash, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.