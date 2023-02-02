Suspect wanted in deadly stabbing at Center City SEPTA station arrested, sources say

A suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man at a Center City SEPTA station Wednesday night has been arrested, law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 8th and Market SETPA stop around 6 p.m. for reports of a fight that turned into a stabbing.

Police found 22-year-old Christian Rios at the top of the steps leading up from the SEPTA platform suffering from a stab wound. Rios, a New Jersey resident, later died at Jefferson Hospital.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that Rios was with a woman when he and another man got into an argument that escalated to a stabbing.

Investigators are unsure exactly where the stabbing happened, but Small said responding officer found a trail of blood leading up the stairs to the street level.

Less than 24-hours after the deadly stabbing, sources say the suspect seen in a surveillance picture released by police was taken into custody six blocks away on 2nd and Market streets.