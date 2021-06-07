3 recovering after overnight shootings in Philadelphia

article

Three people are recovering after overnight gun violence in Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened at approximately 12:53 a.m. when police responded to the 4700 block of City Avenue for a shooting victim. When they arrived, police discovered a 17-year-old male had been shot once in the left arm while sitting in a vehicle on the 1900 block of North 52nd Street. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition;

A second shooting happened at 1:17 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Lycoming Avenue. A 36-year-old Black man was shot one time in the lower back. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital where he is also listed in stable condition.

A third shooting happened at approximately 4:46 a.m. on the 2800 block of Thompson Street on the highway. When police arrived, they discovered a 68-year-old Black man had been shot one time in the stomach and once in the wrist.

The man walked to a fire station house where he was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation is underway in all of these shootings.

So far, no arrests have been made.

