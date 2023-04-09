3 Rutgers University faculty unions set to strike Monday morning
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Workers at Rutgers University are going on strike, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
Three unions representing faculty, graduate students, postdocs and EOF counselors will hit the picket lines over what they call a failed contract agreement.
The university's AAUP-AFT Academic Worker Union posted about the strike on Twitter, saying it is the first time in the university's history that all three unions joined together for a strike.
Union leaders voted to strike Sunday night, saying the administration failed to agree on a new contract, after nearly a year of bargaining.
In a short statement on Governor Phil Murphy's Twitter account, he said, in part:
I am calling the University and union bargaining committees to meet in my office tomorrow to have a productive dialogue.
The strike would be the first faculty strike in the school’s 257-year history.
It will impact more than 60,000 students across all three campuses, located in New Brunswick, Camden and Newark, New Jersey.