Expand / Collapse search

3 Rutgers University faculty unions set to strike Monday morning

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated April 10, 2023 5:46AM
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Rutgers University faculty set to go on strike Monday

Faculty at Rutgers University are prepared to go on strike Monday morning. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Workers at Rutgers University are going on strike, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Three unions representing faculty, graduate students, postdocs and EOF counselors will hit the picket lines over what they call a failed contract agreement.

The university's AAUP-AFT Academic Worker Union posted about the strike on Twitter, saying it is the first time in the university's history that all three unions joined together for a strike. 

Union leaders voted to strike Sunday night, saying the administration failed to agree on a new contract, after nearly a year of bargaining.

In a short statement on Governor Phil Murphy's Twitter account, he said, in part:

I am calling the University and union bargaining committees to meet in my office tomorrow to have a productive dialogue.

The strike would be the first faculty strike in the school’s 257-year history.

It will impact more than 60,000 students across all three campuses, located in New Brunswick, Camden and Newark, New Jersey.