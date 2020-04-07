3 SEPTA employees die from coronavirus, spokesperson says

Three SEPTA employees have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, according to the transit agency.

"Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time," SEPTA spokesperson John Golden told FOX 29. "These employees are all valued members of our team and will be sorely missed."

The workers who died worked at various locations in the city for SEPTA, including the Elmwood Trolley Depot at Elmwood and 73rd Street, where one was an AC specialist, another worked on fueling at the South Philly Depot at Johnson and 20th Street, and the third was a mechanic at the Midvale Depot.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

RELATED COVERAGE:

SEPTA announces lifeline service schedule in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement

SEPTA implements rear-door boarding amid COVID-19 pandemic

Police investigating video showing postal worker beaten on SEPTA platform

Man, 41, shot and killed on SEPTA train in Kensington

Golden said that SEPTA is continuing to provide support for the families and co-workers of those who have passed away due to the virus.

A memorial to honor SEPTA's fallen colleagues is anticipated in the coming months.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP