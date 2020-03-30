Man, 41, shot and killed on SEPTA train in Kensington

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in Kensington.

The 41-year-old man was shot in the head just after midnight Sunday while riding the westbound train, according to police.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was reportedly shot sometime between the Erie and Tioga train stops. A SEPTA police officer found the victim at the Kensington and Allegheny stop.

Officials said the victim was with four or five men who exited the train before it pulled into the K&A station.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

