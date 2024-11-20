Longtime neighbor feud leads to double murder suicide, police say

A dispute between neighbors led to a tragic outcome when one man opened fire on his next-door neighbors and then turned the gun on himself, officials say.

Police say the horrific tragedy occurred on the 7300 block of East Walnut Lane Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.

Witnesses and neighbors told police a male and female, in their 70s, lived in a home next to the man accused of shooting them and himself. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said neighbors relayed the trio had a longtime feud, which boiled over into Wednesday's triple shooting.

The couple had just parked their car from a trip to the store and they were approaching the shared steps to their front door when they were shot.

The two men died at the scene. The woman was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where she died.

A semi-automatic weapon was also found at the scene. Police continue to investigate.