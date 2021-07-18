3 teens among 10 hurt in shootings across Philadelphia on Sunday, police say

article

Police say nearly a dozen people, including three teens, were injured by gunfire on Sunday in shootings across Philadelphia.

Officers in Kingsessing drove a 15-year-old boy to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs, according to authorities. A 29-year-old man also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the shooting happened on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street just before 3 p.m. A 19-year-old who was grazed in the knee during the shooting refused medical treatment, according to police.

All three victims are expected to recover.

Hours later, in the city's East Mount Airy section, police say a 16-year-old was shot in the thigh and a 23-year-old man was hit in the wrist.

Officers say the shooting happened on the 200 block of Montana Street sometime before 5 p.m. Both shooting victims were driven to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Authorities say a 34-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit multiple times with gunfire Sunday night in North Philadelphia.

The victim was shot on the 1600 block of West Seltzer Street around 5:30 p.m. and driven to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police on Sunday responded to three other shootings across the city, including a double shooting in East Germantown where a 23-year-old man was hit at least three times.

The shootings come on the heels of a violent weekend in Philadelphia that saw four people killed and dozens more injured including a 1-year-old boy.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter