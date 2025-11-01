3 teens killed, 1 critically injured in multi-car crash in Warrington Township

The Brief Warrington Township Police confirm three teenagers were killed in Friday night’s crash on Bristol Road. A fourth teen remains in extremely critical condition at a Philadelphia hospital. Investigators say the crash was a side-angle collision, not head-on, after the sedan lost control.



Warrington Township Police say three teenagers have died and another remains in extremely critical condition following a crash late Friday on Bristol Road in Bucks County.

What we know:

A preliminary investigation by police found that a sedan was traveling eastbound on Bristol Road when the driver lost control near a downward crest, crossing into the path of the westbound SUV.

According to police, all four victims were in the same sedan when it collided with an SUV. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Authorities clarified that the crash was not head-on, but rather a side-angle collision, with the most severe impact on the passenger side of the sedan.

Police say officers and detectives have been working through the night to identify the individuals involved. As of Saturday morning, one person has not yet been positively identified, and family notifications are still underway.

"This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation," Warrington Township Police said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of those involved during this unimaginable time."

What's next:

Investigators continue to process the crash scene and interview witnesses. Additional updates are expected once families have been notified and the victims are officially identified.