3 teens shot at Penn's Landing, 2 critically, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three teens at Penn’s Landing.

According to officials, police were called to the area near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard, at the riverfront, Saturday, just after 9:30 p.m. on reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 14-year-old male was shot in the rib cage, officials said. A 15-year-old female was shot twice, once in the back and once in the foot. And, a 14-year-old female was shot once in the foot.

Two of the teens were taken by responding officers to an area hospital, while a third teen was taken to a hospital by a medic unit.

Two of the teens are in critical, but stable condition, while the third is listed as stable.

Police believe the shooter may have targeted the teens.

Officials say they are hoping to access video surveillance to aid in the investigation. No arrests have been made.