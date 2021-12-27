3 wounded in Kensington shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Kensington.
It happened on 200 East Cambria Street around 7:15 p.m.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest and a 44-year-old woman was shot once in the back. They were taken to Temple Universal Hospital in critical condition.
A third victim, a 46-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
