3-year-old dies after being pinned between grandmother's car door, tree in Mayfair: police

Authorities say a child was killed when she tried to open her grandmother's car door while she was parking and became pinned between the door and a tree.

Emergency responders were called to the 3000 block of Aldine Street around 8 p.m. for reports of an injured pedestrian.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace explained that the 3-year-old girl rushed to see her grandmother while she was parking on the roadside and opened the door as the car was in motion.

The grandmother was unaware that the child had opened the door and continued in reverse, pinning the child between the door and a tree, Pace said.

"It's an absolute tragedy, there's nothing more to be said about it," Pace said. "It's not something that was intentional in anyway, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl."

Once the grandmother notice what had happened, she rushed out of the car and was injured while trying to help the child.

Medics rushed the child to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where she died, Pace said. The grandmother was also hospitalized.

