3-year-old hurt in West Philadelphia triple shooting that killed 2, police say

article

Two people were killed and a 3-year-old child was hurt during a triple shooting Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department said all three victims arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital just before 2:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Two 23-year-old men were shot throughout the body and pronounced dead just before 3 p.m., police said.

A 3-year-old boy who was shot three times in the right leg is in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities did not announce any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. According to investigators, the victims were shot on the 1600 block of North 55th Street.

A weapon was recovered and the victim's car is being held as evidence, police said.

In a statement emailed to FOX 29, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the shooting "disturbing and sickening."

"We should never tolerate violence against our children, as all of us - not just the police - are charged with the responsibility to keep them safe from danger and harm," Outlaw said in part.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter