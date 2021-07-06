30 displaced after early morning fire in Southwest Philly

An early morning fire in Southwest Philadelphia damaged several row homes and 30 people are seeking shelter.

Crews were called to the 5400 block of Pentridge Street, around 4 in the morning. They were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

The Red Cross is assisting seven families, consisting of 13 adults and 18 children, who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

