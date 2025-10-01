35 shots fired in deadly Kensington drive-by shooting: police

A drive-by shooting in Kensington has resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man, who was found next to his electric bicycle.

What we know:

According to Philadelphia police, the incident occurred Wednesday at around 7:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say the victim was riding his e-bike southbound on Kensington Avenue when a red Chrysler SUV pulled up alongside him.

Shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle, striking the victim.

Police say at least 35 shots were fired from the semi-automatic rifle.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small confirmed that the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras, providing crucial evidence for investigators.

What we don't know:

Police are still searching for a motive behind the shooting and are actively seeking the suspects involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to the incident.