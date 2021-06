A 36-year-old woman was shot in the chest and back in the Crescentville neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Stevens Terrace.

She is at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter