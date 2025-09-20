37-year-old man stabbed in both arms in Spring Garden, hospitalized

article

The Brief A 37-year-old man was stabbed on North 13th Street early Saturday, Sept. 20 The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is in stable condition An arrest was made, and a weapon was recovered; Central Detectives are investigating



A stabbing left a 37-year-old man with injuries early Saturday morning on North 13th Street near the Spring Garden neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Police investigation at downtown intersection

What we know:

Police say the incident happened at 3:58 a.m. on the 600 block of North 13th Street.

The adult male victim suffered stab wounds to his forearms and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

An arrest was made at the scene and a weapon was recovered by the authorities, according to police.

The investigation is being handled by Central Detectives.