37-year-old man stabbed in both arms in Spring Garden, hospitalized
article
PHILADELPHIA - A stabbing left a 37-year-old man with injuries early Saturday morning on North 13th Street near the Spring Garden neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Police investigation at downtown intersection
What we know:
Police say the incident happened at 3:58 a.m. on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
The adult male victim suffered stab wounds to his forearms and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.
An arrest was made at the scene and a weapon was recovered by the authorities, according to police.
The investigation is being handled by Central Detectives.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department was used in this article.