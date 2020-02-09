38-year-old man missing from Holmesburg

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man reported missing from Holmesburg.

Talib Muhammad, 38, was last seen at a Wawa on Frankford Avenue in neighboring Torresdale around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police described Muhammad as 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Abercrombie and Fitch coat with tan khakis.

He is known to frequent shops on the 9200 block of Frankford Avenue, where the Wawa is located.

Anyone with information regarding Muhammad's wherabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

