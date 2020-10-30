$3M winning scratch-off ticket sold at Rite Aid in Montgomery County

article

A Montgomery County resident is $3 million richer after hitting the jackpot prize on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Rite Aid Pharmacy on West Main Street in Lansdale, according to lottery officials. The pharmacy will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The scratch-off was part of the $3M Limited game, which is $30 to play.

Lottery officials are reminding players that scratch-off tickets expire one year after the game's end-sale date. More information can be found at palottery.com.

