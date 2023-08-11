3rd victim dies after quadruple North Philly playground shooting; 5 suspects sought: officials

A North Philadelphia playground is the scene of a quadruple shooting, where three people were shot and killed, while a fourth is critically injured.

The shooting happened Friday evening, around 6 p.m., near a playground at 8th and Diamond streets, according to officials.

Police say the victims include a 22-year-old Nyreese Moore, dead after he was shot multiple times in the head. A second male, identified as 24-year-old Naasir Folk, was also shot in the head and killed.

21-year-old Isiah Williams was shot three times and initially placed in extremely critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and died Saturday night.

A 23-year-old man shot in the stomach is in critical condition.

Police said it happened on the basketball court, when another group got out of a car and opened fire.

"Multiple shooters came off of Darien Street, went in the playground and fired eastbound at a group of males playing basketball," Deputy Commissioner James Kelly, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said. "They were playing basketball, so they were all in close proximity and they just started firing. We’re lucky we don’t have more people shot."

Investigators say they are looking for five suspects.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.