4 arrested after bullet rips through 2 rooms at hotel in Cherry Hill

Authorities say four men are in custody after a gun went off inside a Cherry Hill hotel room early Friday morning, sending a bullet tearing through two adjacent rooms.

Police were dispatched to the Days Inn on Route 38 just after 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, four men inside the room where the shooting originated reportedly refused to exit.

A police negotiator eventually convinced three men to surrender to authorities. Officers then entered the room and found the fourth man hiding under a bed.

Police say a semi-automatic handgun was found inside the room. All four men face charges, according to police.

No injuries were reported, but a person was taken to an area hospital for complaints of chest pains.

