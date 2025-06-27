Mothers In Charge celebrates 22 years of community service and violence prevention

The Brief Mothers in Charge celebrates 22 years of helping grieving moms with a Runway 4 Peace Gala for Change. The gala also featured entertainment to help uplift families for the night.



A group of women, united by the unimaginable loss of their children to gun violence, celebrated more than two decades of community service and violence prevention.

"Mothers In Charge," an organization dedicated to making a change in their communities, marked its 22nd anniversary with a gala event.

What we know:

Founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, Mothers In Charge, was born out of personal tragedy after her 24-year-old son, Khaaliq Jabar Johnson, was shot multiple times in 2001 over a parking space.

The organization has grown to include chapters across the country, providing support and healing for mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

What they're saying:

Dr. Johnson-Speight shared her motivation for starting the organization.

"I wanted to do something with my pain, my tears, and my anger." She emphasized the ongoing struggle against gun violence, stating, "Too many of our loved ones are dying because of gun violence."

The gala, titled "Runway for Peace: A Gala for Change," featured entertainment to uplift families carrying the grief of losing a child.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson expressed his support. "People should feel safe in our city and most importantly they should not have to feel like they're held hostage inside their own homes," he said.

State Senator Sharif Street highlighted the transformative power of the organization.

"What Mother's In Charge allows people to do is take their pain and make it power by owning it," said Senator Street.

Dig deeper:

The event also recognized young adults like Shania Bennett, who works on the front lines with youth and gun violence issues.

Bennett, who lost her brother Branden Ellison in 2021, shared her perspective.

"Sometimes we think this mountain is insurmountable, but I always like to remind people that violence, especially gun violence, is preventable and that we all have a role to play in the village to help uplift the next young person," said Bennett.

What's next:

Mothers In Charge continues its mission to bring attention to saving lives and reducing violence.

The organization remains committed to supporting families and advocating for safer communities.

Pictures of lives lost were displayed throughout the night, serving as a poignant reminder of the work still to be done.