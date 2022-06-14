4 California men charged in Pennsylvania drug bust

article

Four California men were arrested in Pennsylvania with more than a million dollars in fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, according to authorities.

The Bensalem Township Police Department, in cooperation Philadelphia DEA agents, made the drug bust Wednesday on the 3300 block of Street Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ramon Caro

Ramon Caro, 19, Alex Zaragoza, 22, Anthony Gonzales, 26, and Arturo Avila, 37, were each charged with several crimes including possession with intent to deliver.

Authorities say the men are from Riverside, California. They did not share if the drug bust was part of a larger interstate operation.

They are being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, according to authorities.