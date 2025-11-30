4-car crash in Newark leaves Middletown man dead; police seek unknown driver

article

A four-car crash in Newark on Saturday morning has left one man dead and police searching for a vehicle that fled the scene.

What we know:

The crash happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 29 on Salem Church Road.

A Chevrolet Malibu, traveling in the wrong lane, collided head-on with a Honda Civic, resulting in the death of the Civic's driver, a 60-year-old man from Middletown, Delaware.

The Delaware State Police say the Malibu continued to hit a Subaru Impreza and a Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Malibu, a 21-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Impreza and Elantra were not injured.

The unknown vehicle involved in the crash did not stop and left the scene.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage to contact Sgt. J. Jefferson at (302) 365-8484.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver of the unknown vehicle remains unknown, and police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.