4 charged in connection to fires that torched two buildings in Burlington

article

A Camden County man is facing charges after authorities said he intentionally started two fires that torched properties in Burlington County earlier this year.

Gabriel Vance, 20, was charged with two counts of arson, criminal mischief, and trespassing. Officials also charged 20-year-old Summer Wisor, 19-year-old Ryan Gibbs and 18-year-old Daniel Badecki with criminal mischief and trespassing.

Firefighters battled a blaze at the defunct U.S. Pipe Foundry on East Pearl Road in Burlington in late April. Nearly two months later, on June 7, firefighters returned to the property to snuff a blaze that torched the abandoned McNeal Mansion.

Investigators later found a video showing the four suspects entering the McNeal Mansion property off East Pearl Road then returning after the fires were set, according to a release from the City of Burlington Police Department.

Police said they found the suspect's car in Gloucester Township after receiving a tip from a citizen. It was later determined through interviews that the men started both fires, according to police.

Vance remains at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance. The three other suspects were released, but police said they are due back in court.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter