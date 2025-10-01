4 children, 1 adult found dead in Pennsylvania house fire: State Police

The Brief Four children and an adult were found dead in a house fire overnight in Franklin Township. Firefighters say flames engulfed the first floor and the rear of the home's second floor. It's unknown how the fire started.



Five people, including four children, were found dead inside a home that became engulfed in flames overnight near the Pocono Mountains.

What we know:

Firefighters in Franklin Township responded to a property on Willow Street just before midnight for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames on the first floor and the rear of the home's second floor.

Four children and an adult were found dead inside the home.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time how the deadly fire started.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the blaze alongside the Troop N Fire Marshal Unit.