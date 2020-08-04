4 children treated for minor injuries as wind collapses roof at daycare in Doylestown

article

Insense wind gusts brought on from Tropical Storm Isaias caused a roof to collapse at a daycare in Doylestown Tuesday morning, causing several children to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials from Doylestown Health say a large chunk of the roof at Children's Village Daycare was torn off by the wind gusts shortly before noon. The building, located on the 500 block of West State Street, was reportedly evacuated and four children were treated for minor injuries.

The evacuated children were taken to the radiation vault on the first floor of the Cancer Institute, then brought to Lenape Middle School where they were reunited with their families.

Several cars in the parking lot of the hospital were tossed around during the intense winds. Photos from the scene show a red Nissan Rogue flipped on its side with damage to the back windows. Surrounding cars were likewise jolted into and on top of one another.

A parked car flipped on top of other vehicles in Doylestown.

Officials say a tornado has not been ruled out as a cause of the damage. Wind gusts in Doylestown were reported to have reached nearly 50 MPH.

