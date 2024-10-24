4 firefighters injured as 'mayday' declared during house fire in New Castle County
ELSMERE, Del. - Terrifying moments during a raging fire in New Castle County left several firefighters injured on the job.
Crews were called to a house fire on the 100 block of South Colonial Avenue in Elsmere around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The situation intensified quickly as they battled the blaze.
"A MAYDAY was declared as crew members became unaccounted for," said Chief Mark R. Facciolo.
Luckily, every firefighter was able to evacuate minutes later, with four of them sustaining injuries.
They were treated at a local hospital and released a short time later. Officials say their names and injuries will not be released.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.